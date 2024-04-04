Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a prominent member of the Movement for Change, has warned Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, advising him to be cautious in his criticism of the Movement's founder and leader, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Annoh-Dompreh publicly rebuked Alan Kyerematen for his recent remarks suggesting that Ghana being predominantly Christian, should elect a Christian President.

Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry who resigned from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized the importance of electing a Christian leader during a speech to a congregation on Easter Sunday.

"As a predominantly Christian nation, it is our responsibility to elect a Christian leader who embodies Christlike qualities," Kyerematen stated during his address.

He added, "If God touches your heart, and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power.”

Reacting to Kyerematen's comments on social media, Annoh-Dompreh criticized them as "backward, terrible, and ugly," and questioned their relevance in modern politics.

He wrote, "This is backwards, terrible, and ugly, to say the least. The NPP has truly 'suffered' in bearing and tolerating you over the years. Show me one country globally that has succeeded by using your theory. Alan is not relevant in our 'modern' body politics! Bow in shame!"

Hopeson Adorye, reacting to this on NEAT FM’s Ghana Montie show, says Annoh-Dompreh lacks the moral right to criticise Alan Kyerematen.

He further compared Kyerematen to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, implying that Kyerematen exhibited more wisdom than Dr. Bawumia.

"Who is Annoh-Dompreh? How old is he to rubbish what Alan has said? Because he has enriched himself through politics, he has the guts to insult Alan. I don't blame him.

“Alan is well-mannered and speaks wisdom. Even he [Annoh-Dompreh] is proud and cherishes his running mate [Bawumia] who doesn't speak well. Listen, whoever tries anything against Alan will regret it, we will equally face them,” Hopeson Adorye said.