ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.04.2024 Headlines

Legon PRESEC student kidnapped

By Reporter
The kidnapped studentThe kidnapped student
03.04.2024 LISTEN

A 17-year-old student from the prestigious Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon has been kidnapped.

The student, whose name has been withheld, was abducted on 28th March, 2024 while on his way from campus to home in Obuasi during vacation.

Disturbing photos sent to the family show the student has been harmed.

Despite reporting the crime to police, CID headquarters, and PRESEC officials, the family told ModernGhana News that they have made little progress.

The management of the school has pushed back and shown little interest in the kidnapping of their student, claiming the incident occurred off campus and as such not much can be done from their end.

The kidnappers who initially demanded a staggering 34 million naira (approximately GHc 340,000) ransom from the family have threatened to sell the body parts of the kidnapped PRESEC boy should the family refuse to send the money.

With threats of harvesting their son's organs, if they didn't comply, the desperate family negotiated the ransom down to 20,000 cedis - all they could afford.

They sent the money via mobile money, but the kidnappers refused to release the boy unless an extra 300,000 cedis is paid in full. Today marks the 6th day since the boy was kidnapped.

As the ransom saga continues, the family makes an impassioned plea to the government and the Ghana Police to speed up the process of securing the boy and help bring their son home safely.

432024110646-uypcsgerrm-6369d8c9-1741-4434-87e9-c8bebee5da6e

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The kidnapped student Legon PRESEC student kidnapped

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos silence on galamsey during SONA surprising – IEA Akufo-Addo’s silence on ‘galamsey’ during SONA surprising – IEA

2 hours ago

Bawumia cuts sod for 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary Bawumia cuts sod for 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary  

2 hours ago

Dialysis patients: Association appeals to government to save them from dying Dialysis patients: Association appeals to government to save them  from dying

2 hours ago

African economies to dominate world's top 10 — ECA Report African economies to dominate world's top 10 — ECA Report 

3 hours ago

Map locating Togo and its capital Lome. By Sophie RAMIS, Jonathan WALTER AFP Togo delays April elections over political reforms

3 hours ago

2024 elections: I challenge NPP to disqualify me —A Plus fumes 2024 elections: I challenge NPP to disqualify me — A Plus fumes

3 hours ago

Thursday April 11 declared public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr — Interior Ministry Thursday April 11 declared public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr — Interior Ministr...

3 hours ago

I no longer feel safe in Ghana; I would be safe if I live in a gated community — Notorious cyber troll ‘I no longer feel safe in Ghana; I would be safe if I live in a gated community’...

4 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died

Just in....
body-container-line