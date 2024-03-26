ModernGhana logo
Funny Face accident: Two victims in stable condition  

Two of the five victims of the Sunday accident involving Funny Face, an actor and comedian, who were initially unconsciou are said to have regained consciousness and receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in stable condition.

The two, a woman and the eldest of her two grandchildren, aged five, were knocked down by the Comedian together with two men on a motorbike who are also in stable condition at the same hospital in Accra.

The accident occurred around 1930hours at Kakraba Junction, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region, when Funny Face, alleged to be drunk-driving, knocked them down.

The youngest among the five victims, the one-year-old grandson of the woman, had been treated and discharged at the Perucare Hospital at Kakraba.

According to one Ebenezer, a son of the woman involved in the accident, his mother and five-year old girl, suffered severe injuries to their legs, body and heads and were sent unconscious to the hospital.

The two other victims riding on the motorbike also suffered injuries on their legs and had cuts on their bodies.

The actor was heading from the Kasoa Township to the Millenium City area in a black saloon car when the accident occurred.

But for the timely intervention of some good Samaritans at the accident scene and the Kasoa Police, Funny Face would have been lynched by the irate mob.

The comedian, known to be battling mental health issues, had publicly criticised his baby mama for not allowing him access to his children.

This is the second time within four months that an accident of this nature involving a showbiz person had happened on that stretch.

The first one was caused by Stephen Atanga, known as Don Little, who knocked and killed a motor rider at Kasoa.

GNA

