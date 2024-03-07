Modern Ghana logo
Mass for late Kwabena Kwakye slated for March 9

A twelve-hour mass requiem in remembrance of the late ace broadcast journalist, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, will come on this Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the forecourt of Oman FM, Madina Zongo Junction.

The event, which forms part of the activities earmarked for the one-week observation of the late Wofa K. K. as Kwabena Kwakye was affectionately called, will see the broadcast legend being celebrated for his impact in the Ghanaian media landscape.

The mass service dubbed "Harmony In Remembrance of a Broadcast Legend- The Life and Legacies of Wofa K. K”, will kick off at 7am to 7pm at the precincts of Oman FM where the late broadcast journalist was plying his trade until his untimely death.

He was the Director of Radio at Oman FM, a subsidiary of Kencity Media Limited.

Born on October 18, 1970, Wofa K. K’s leadership significantly impacted the operational activities of multiple radio stations in the country.

His professional journey spans various roles and responsibilities. He was the Head of Political Desk at Multimedia and served as a News Editor at Adom FM.

His tenure as the Vice Dean of the Presidential Press Corps reflects his commitment to excellence in media and journalism.

Additionally, his remarkable contributions to academia as a Research Assistant in the Linguistics Department at the University of Ghana, Legon, is highly recognized.

As the Executive Chairman of MM Global Limited and the Executive Director of Pathos-AIB Limited, Wofa K. K demonstrated his capacity for strategic leadership and business acumen.

Throughout his professional career, he faced challenges typical of the dynamics of the media industry. From navigating the political landscape of the country to managing operational complexities, Kwabena Kwakye demonstrated resilience and adaptability to overcome his adversities.

The late Wofa K. K. was married and blessed with four children. Saturday’s mass service will be an event to celebrate his remarkable impact on the Ghanaian media landscape.

Some of the important personalities that would grace the occasion include Dr, Boadi Nyamekye, and Dr. Joyce Aryee.

The Harmonius Chorale and some other musicians such as Tagoe Sisters, Joe Beechem, and Uncle Ato are also expected to grace the occasion.

