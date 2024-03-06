Ghana owes it to rest of Africa to shine – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana cannot afford to disappoint the rest of Africa.

“We owe it to ourselves and to the rest of Africa to be that shining black star.

“We owe it to ourselves and to the rest of Africa to continue to have a democracy of which we can be proud.

“ And we owe it to ourselves and to the rest of Africa to be a prosperous nation, and we shall get there,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted, in an address at a parade to climax Ghana's 67th independence anniversary celebration, at Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

“Our Democracy, Our Pride” is the theme for the anniversary celebration.

In 1957, Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule, becoming the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to achieve that enviable feat.

The parade had as Guest of Honour the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's speech recounted the nation's struggle for independence, achievements and challenges, as well as the expectations of the people after breaking from colonial rule.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the nation had good reason to choose this year's theme.

“We are a democratic nation, and not every country can make such a claim.

“It is important to note that the democratic system of government we have today was not given to us at independence,” he stated.

He said more than a hundred years (100) of British rule had not prepared the nation in any way for democracy.

Therefore, it was the responsibility of the people to continue to cherish the path the nation had taken, adhering to democratic tenets at all times in order to consolidate the gains made.

The President said we “have a lot more to learn, especially when it comes to the tolerance of opposing views”.

“But we also know that we dare not relapse, as there are many examples of countries that have disintegrated into chaos as a result of disputed elections,” he noted.

Mr Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, lauded Ghana for setting the pace for democratic governance in the sub-region.

