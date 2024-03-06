Ghana deserves quality leadership that creates opportunity for all, not just a few – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that Ghana deserves better leadership to move forward.

In a statement to mark the country’s 67th Independence Day celebration, the former President said Ghana also needs a strong economy that will create opportunities for all and not just for a selected few.

“Our nation deserves quality leadership, better governance and accountability, and a strong economy that creates opportunities for all, not just a few.

“We must make progress and build a better society for ourselves. We must hold on to hope, determination, and a collective will to overcome and build the Ghana we want for ourselves and future generations,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The leader of the NDC continued, “With the right leadership, we shall turn our fortunes around and put Ghana back on track as the Black Star of Africa, as envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives to give us this precious gift of freedom.”

Ghana is marking its 67th Independence Day celebration in the Eastern Region at the Koforidua Youth and Sports Resource Centre.

President Akufo-Addo is present at the event with his Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.

The Special Guest of Honour is the President of Cote d’Ivoire, H.E Alassane Ouattara.