Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Three dead in clash between Tontokrom residents and Asanko Mines Security

Social News AR: Three dead in clash between Tontokrom residents and Asanko Mines Security
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A clash between residents of Manso Tontokrom and Private Security personnel, deployed to safeguard Asanko Gold Mines Limited’s concession, has left three individuals confirmed dead.

The altercation, which occurred on Saturday, escalated when the security personnel reportedly fired gunshots, resulting in the death of a resident.

In retaliation, enraged locals lynched two members of the private security team and severely injured another.

Inhabitants have for years complained of alleged brutality by military officers and thugs deployed to stop illegal miners from invading the concession of the mining company in the area.

Manso Tontokrom, located in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region is a community with vibrant youth without decent jobs.

32202493605-23041q5dcw-32202491231-asanko-clash-

The rising unemployment in the community has pushed about 90 percent of the young people into illegal mining activities and other social vices.

The youth for the past years have been battling with Asanko Mines who have been accusing locals of invading their legally acquired concessions.

This has often resulted in alleged military brutality as locals claim officers often deployed to clamp down on illegal mining activities harass them.

The inhabitants on Friday, March 1, 2024, staged a protest to demand the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to end the banter.

The confrontation on Saturday, however, turned bloody between the residents and the Private Security of Asanko Mines.

The bodies have been conveyed by the police and deposited at the morgue.

Municipal Chief Executive for Amansie South, Clement Opoku Gyamfi confirmed the incident to Citi News.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mr. Ibu Mr Ibu reported dead

2 hours ago

AR: Three dead in clash between Tontokrom residents and Asanko Mines Security A/R: Three dead in clash between Tontokrom residents and Asanko Mines Security

2 hours ago

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Passage of harsher anti-gay bill comes with consequences – Gabby

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, wife, bid farewell to Gertrude Quashigah Akufo-Addo, wife, bid farewell to Gertrude Quashigah 

2 hours ago

Don't abandon your country for another — Doctors, nurses told Don't abandon your country for another — Doctors, nurses told 

2 hours ago

Passage of anti-gay bill will worsen brain drain because it sets people up for attacks – Gender activist Passage of anti-gay bill will worsen brain drain because it sets people up for a...

2 hours ago

Tarkwa: School bus traps thirteen-year-old girl to deathat Kwabedu Tarkwa: School bus traps thirteen-year-old girl to death at Kwabedu

2 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin brings fresh beginnings, he will shepherd us well – Adomako Kissi Afenyo-Markin brings fresh beginnings, he will shepherd us well – Adomako Kissi

2 hours ago

SONA: If you're neck-deep in corruption, why will you want to give an update on corruption – Franklin Cudjoe on Akufo-Addos silence SONA: If you're neck-deep in corruption, why will you want to give an update on ...

2 hours ago

Gushegu MA Primary: 161 pupils crammed in one small size classroom Gushegu M/A Primary: 161 pupils crammed in one small size classroom  

Just in....
body-container-line