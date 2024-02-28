UCC Alumni lead industrialization drive

28.02.2024 LISTEN

Some UCC graduates are changing the narrative of the University of Cape Coast from being a University of Constant Confusion to a Constant Creativity by leading the entrepreneurship/industrialization drive of the country.

Ranking first in Ghana, West Africa and 4th in Africa in 2022, it comes with no shock at all that the school has footprints across most prominent institutional leadership across the country and over the world.

The university, for the past decades, has produced prominent and successful business moguls and industry giants for the country and the world as a whole and should serve as a motivating factor to enroll in the University.

The university should also by now be honoring its heroes to improve the University's brand positioning to attract more students.

Key among notable industry giants that happen to be alumni of the university include:

Agriculture/Agro-processing Industry - The pioneers of Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited, who established the Ekumfi Juice Factory as well as other industries that have contributed immensely to the growth of the economy. The factory has created over 5000 direct and indirect jobs for the community and the country at large adding that currently the Ekumfi Juice is been exported to the United States market which rakes in American Green buck into the country.

The Factory, since its establishment, transformed the lives of some galamsey operators after they have signed on to the alternative livelihood schemes.

Fintech Industry - Founding leadership and Executive management members of one of Ghana's leading fintech and a company in the Club 100 - IT Consortium

Creative arts Industry- UCC also features prominent alumni including award winning actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mrs Juliet Asante.

Media Industry- Award winning journalist and Tourism entrepreneur, Gilbert Aggrey as well Award winning journalists Dan Kwaku Yeboah and Odelia Ntiamoah.

Banking Industry - Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Jersey and Founder of Lead2Xceed Foundation - Henry Baye Hospitality Industry- Mrs Yvonne Nduom.

In the political and public service sector, UCC alumni who have distinguished themselves in that space include: Former Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, Millison Narh; Professor Jane Naana Agyemang, Mr Seth Terpker, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Mr Kwesi Ahwoi, and the recently appointed Minister of Finance, Hon. Mohammed Amin to mention but a few.

With UCC graduates leaving indelible marks and creating numerous job opportunities in their various fields of endeavours, if the school could demand endorsement from such industries their students have built, it will attract more students and promote its highly valuable virtues for national growth.

The school, through its alumni, has proven reasonably without a doubt, that it has the capability to incubate and build Ghana's next set of resilient graduates who can promote and sustain the economic gains of Ghana.

So the assertion that UCC graduates are constant confusion can never be true and whoever said that must revise his notes.