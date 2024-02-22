Grant us financial clearance, open GES portal for our recruitment – Unemployed Trained Teachers

22.02.2024 LISTEN

Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers (CUTT) has called on the Ministry of Finance to grant the group financial clearance.

Pioneers of the 4-year B.ED Programme in the Colleges of Education, members of the coalition say they have successfully completed their one-year mandatory National Service as well as successfully passed their licensure examinations.

However, the coalition said its members have been left to their fate as there “is no news as to when exactly” their “postings” will be done for them.

In a statement, the Coalition noted that the license issued its members by the National Teaching Council (NTC) is set to expire in 2025, yet they are still “unemployed.”

According to the coalition, it finds this really “unfortunate that despite being the pioneers for both new curriculum(s) introduced in the Colleges of Education (B.ED Programme) and the Basic Schools first ultimate teachers for the Common Core Programme, we are left at home without being attended to.”

It, therefore, called on the Ministry of Finance to “grant” them “financial clearance and the Ministry of Education as well as the Ghana Education Service to expedite actions by opening the portal” for them to be “recruited latest by first week of March so that the skills, knowledge, competencies and the resources the state has invested in training us do not go in vain.”

