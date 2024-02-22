Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
22.02.2024 Education

Grant us financial clearance, open GES portal for our recruitment – Unemployed Trained Teachers

Grant us financial clearance, open GES portal for our recruitment – Unemployed Trained Teachers
22.02.2024 LISTEN

Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers (CUTT) has called on the Ministry of Finance to grant the group financial clearance.

Pioneers of the 4-year B.ED Programme in the Colleges of Education, members of the coalition say they have successfully completed their one-year mandatory National Service as well as successfully passed their licensure examinations.

However, the coalition said its members have been left to their fate as there “is no news as to when exactly” their “postings” will be done for them.

In a statement, the Coalition noted that the license issued its members by the National Teaching Council (NTC) is set to expire in 2025, yet they are still “unemployed.”

According to the coalition, it finds this really “unfortunate that despite being the pioneers for both new curriculum(s) introduced in the Colleges of Education (B.ED Programme) and the Basic Schools first ultimate teachers for the Common Core Programme, we are left at home without being attended to.”

It, therefore, called on the Ministry of Finance to “grant” them “financial clearance and the Ministry of Education as well as the Ghana Education Service to expedite actions by opening the portal” for them to be “recruited latest by first week of March so that the skills, knowledge, competencies and the resources the state has invested in training us do not go in vain.”

-classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahamaleft and Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama Yendi: Don’t impose a candidate; organise re-run of parliamentary primary’ — NPP...

1 hour ago

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama, NPP Yendi parliamentary candidate aspirant ‘I won't contest Yendi as independent; I remain loyal to NPP’ — Hajia Abibata Sh...

1 hour ago

Hajia4Reall faces up to 5years in Prison after pleading guilty in 2million romance scam case Hajia4Reall faces up to 5years in Prison after pleading guilty in $2million roma...

2 hours ago

Minority accuses Dr. Ayew Afriyie of sabotaging Covid-19 expenditure probe Minority accuses Dr. Ayew Afriyie of sabotaging Covid-19 expenditure probe

2 hours ago

Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, MP for Suame ‘I don't want to be the eye of the storm to avoid cataclysmic consequences’ — Os...

3 hours ago

ECG boss, Samuel Dubik Mahama ‘We don't demand payments for services through phone calls’ — ECG advises agains...

3 hours ago

MFWA Board Member, Prof. Kwame Karikari Both NPP, NDC have been corrupt when in power; Ghanaians will face difficulty ch...

3 hours ago

Opana' Mahama has failed to set clear agenda since becoming NDC flagbearer in May 2023, Bawumia did solid —Koku Anyidoho ‘Opana' Mahama has failed to set clear agenda since becoming NDC flagbearer in M...

3 hours ago

Left to right: Asamoah Gyan, Kofi Asare, Rev. Joyce Aryee Bawumia's team: ‘There are no neutrals in Ghanaian politics’ — Kofi Asare defend...

Just in....
body-container-line