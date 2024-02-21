Majority leadership change brouhaha: Hand over graciously — Kofi Bentil urges Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

A senior vice president of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has waded into the rumoured changes to the leadership structure of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 21, Kofi Bentil urged Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to graciously hand over the position to his deputy Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

"There is no better person to lead in Parliament than Alex Markin. Apart from his demonstrated competence and loyalty, he is from the strategic Central Region! It’s near impossible to lose CR and win the election!!" Kofi Bentil stated.

He added: "I can’t understand why his [Afenyo-Markin's] ascent will be resisted by persons on their way out. I really thought uncle Kyei will be gracious about this, and leave in glory after his illustrious career in Parliament. It’s not too late. Uncle Kyei Please let Alex move up, be the one to hand your seat to him graciously!!"

Kofi Bentil's comments follow agitations within the NPP caucus over proposed changes with Afenyo-Markin and Frank Annor Dompreh tipped to be elevated to Majority Leader and Deputy respectively.

First deputy speaker Joewise told the press in Parliament on Tuesday rubbished the media repots indicating that the caucus retains "confidence in the current leadership and the status quo shall remain."

But Kofi Bentil argued the party's flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must be allowed to "run this show" and reshuffle positions, including giving Parliamentary leadership to Afenyo-Markin who is from the crucial Central Region— a swing voting bloc.

