N/R: Aboabo youth commends Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr. Amin Adam as Finance Minister

A group calling itself the Coalition of Youth Groups of Aboabo, in the Northern Regional capital, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam to the esteemed position of Finance Minister.

They described the gesture as historic, emphasizing that it marks the first time a northerner has been appointed to this significant role in the Republic of Ghana.

“We express our gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for elevating our brother, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga, to the esteemed position of Finance Minister for the Republic. The entire Dagbon is indeed proud of this appointment,” they stated.

During a press briefing in Tamale, the Coalition of Youth Groups of Aboabo further expressed their optimism in the new Finance Minister’s ability to discharge his duties satisfactorily.

“We trust in his ability and capacity to perform in this new role to the satisfaction of the President and towards driving the general progress and development of our country,” they affirmed.

They also called on the people of Ghana to rally behind President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, and the entire government as they work towards turning around the economic fortunes of the country.

On his part, Sheikh Iliyas Umar, a renowned religious scholar, tasked Dr. Amin Adam to live up to expectations as he assumes the role of Finance Minister of the nation.

“The expectations we have for our brother Amin Anta are that the trustworthiness, commitment, and determination he displayed to convince the President and the leadership of the party that he can deliver must be upheld. He should remember those values as a Muslim with the mindset that he will be reckoned with on earth and in the hereafter,” he added.

—CitiNewsroom

