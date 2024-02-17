Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force Denounce False Claims of Joining NDC

General News Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force Denounce False Claims of Joining NDC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In response to an online publication falsely suggesting Nana Kwame Bediako's association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), The New Force issued a press statement on Saturday, 17th February 2024.

The release vehemently denies any such affiliation or intention to join NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The New Force categorically asserts its commitment to independence and discredits the misleading information.

The statement urges the public to disregard such news items and confirms that Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force remain dedicated to their vision of bridging the gap between the people and the government.

*Below is the full press release*
PRESS RELEASE
ONLINE PUBLICATIONS PURPORTING NANA KWAME BEDIAKO AND THE NEW FORCE JOINING THE NDC ARE FALSE

It has come to the attention of the New Force Team that certain online news outlets are publishing news items purporting that Nana Kwame Bediako, leader Of The New Force has joined or intends to join NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

The news items make it appear as though Nana Kwame Bediako finds it expedient to join another political party organization because certain of the several efforts and plans of The New Force have so far been frustrated by the current government administration.

*The New Force categorically states that*:
1. We have no intention of joining any other organization for the purposes of realizing the objectives of the The New Force movement.

2. Any news item purporting such information is to be totally discredited. We urge the public to completely disregard these news items.

3. For confirmation of any published material or media content emanating from the New Force and Nana Kwame Bediako, please access our approved social media handles via our website www.thenewforce.org Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force remain committed and dedicated to our vision of being the unifier between the people and the Government.

The New Force - THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE!
Signed
#TheNewForce

217202435327-rwnyqdcp53-020e6e8d-6679-46c6-aec9-4d9df9ffcec8.jpeg

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Nii Lante Vanderpuye Ministerial reshuffle: Akufo-Addo’s ego failed him – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

3 hours ago

Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah

3 hours ago

Partisanship stalls presiding member elections in most assemblies of Upper East region Partisanship stalls presiding member elections in most assemblies of Upper East ...

3 hours ago

AGs Office has no hand in disbarment of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh – Spokesperson AG’s Office has no hand in disbarment of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh – Spokesperson

3 hours ago

Assault on Cape FM Journalist: Hawa Koomson has shown good faith – GJA President Assault on Cape FM Journalist: Hawa Koomson has shown good faith – GJA President

3 hours ago

Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primary to be held today after court injunction Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primary to be held today after court injunction

3 hours ago

GJA runs to Speaker Bagbin over Farouk Mahamas assault on Citi TVFM journalist GJA runs to Speaker Bagbin over Farouk Mahama’s assault on Citi TV/FM journalist

3 hours ago

Northern Regional CLOGSAG no more going on strike Northern Regional CLOGSAG no more going on strike

3 hours ago

Dafeamekpor threatens injunction against vetting of new ministers Dafeamekpor threatens injunction against vetting of new ministers

3 hours ago

Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri

Just in....
body-container-line