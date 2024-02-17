Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force Denounce False Claims of Joining NDC

In response to an online publication falsely suggesting Nana Kwame Bediako's association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), The New Force issued a press statement on Saturday, 17th February 2024.

The release vehemently denies any such affiliation or intention to join NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The New Force categorically asserts its commitment to independence and discredits the misleading information.

The statement urges the public to disregard such news items and confirms that Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force remain dedicated to their vision of bridging the gap between the people and the government.

*Below is the full press release*

PRESS RELEASE

ONLINE PUBLICATIONS PURPORTING NANA KWAME BEDIAKO AND THE NEW FORCE JOINING THE NDC ARE FALSE

It has come to the attention of the New Force Team that certain online news outlets are publishing news items purporting that Nana Kwame Bediako, leader Of The New Force has joined or intends to join NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

The news items make it appear as though Nana Kwame Bediako finds it expedient to join another political party organization because certain of the several efforts and plans of The New Force have so far been frustrated by the current government administration.

*The New Force categorically states that*:

1. We have no intention of joining any other organization for the purposes of realizing the objectives of the The New Force movement.

2. Any news item purporting such information is to be totally discredited. We urge the public to completely disregard these news items.

3. For confirmation of any published material or media content emanating from the New Force and Nana Kwame Bediako, please access our approved social media handles via our website www.thenewforce.org Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force remain committed and dedicated to our vision of being the unifier between the people and the Government.

The New Force - THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE!

Signed

#TheNewForce