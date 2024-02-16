‘How the Bawumias are Milking Ghana with overpriced single-sourced contracts – Ablakwa starts new exposé

16.02.2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto has come out with another exposé in what he is calling ‘how the Bawumia’s are Milking Ghana with Overpriced Single-Sourced Contracts’.

In a post shared on his social media pages on Friday, February 16, Mr. Ablakwa said a company known as Resources Access Limited which has familial ties with Vice President Bawumia benefited greatly from the 87% non-competitive overpriced cocoa road contracts exposed by the Auditor-General.

According to him, the findings of a performance audit on the construction of cocoa roads by the Auditor General submitted to Parliament shockingly reveals how a frightening 87% of cocoa road contracts since 2020 were awarded through a non-competitive process, and how there was no value for money with some of the contracts awarded at three-times the actual cost.

He said in the audit, the Auditor-General depressingly discovered that under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, COCOBOD non-competitively awarded 266 contracts valued at a staggering GHS13billion which was 9.9 times more than the GHS1.3billion it budgeted for.

In his latest exposé, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said PPA documents reveal that in one day — specifically on July 2, 2020, Resources Access Limited owned by Abraham Bawumia, brother of Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia and Aneta Kaminska Bawumia were handed two lucrative single-sourced cocoa road contracts valued at a fantastic GHS83.7million.

“Who could ever have predicted that after Vice President Bawumia launched his scathing and vicious attacks on President John Mahama, the Bawumia family would one day be caught neck-deep directly benefiting from multiple over-priced, single-sourced, “create, loot and share schemes?”

“Parliament is definitely going to soon have an explosive session deliberating on this damning Auditor-General’s report,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in his exposé.