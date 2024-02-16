Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
16.02.2024 Headlines

‘How the Bawumias are Milking Ghana with overpriced single-sourced contracts – Ablakwa starts new exposé

How the Bawumias are Milking Ghana with overpriced single-sourced contracts – Ablakwa starts new expos
16.02.2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto has come out with another exposé in what he is calling ‘how the Bawumia’s are Milking Ghana with Overpriced Single-Sourced Contracts’.

In a post shared on his social media pages on Friday, February 16, Mr. Ablakwa said a company known as Resources Access Limited which has familial ties with Vice President Bawumia benefited greatly from the 87% non-competitive overpriced cocoa road contracts exposed by the Auditor-General.

According to him, the findings of a performance audit on the construction of cocoa roads by the Auditor General submitted to Parliament shockingly reveals how a frightening 87% of cocoa road contracts since 2020 were awarded through a non-competitive process, and how there was no value for money with some of the contracts awarded at three-times the actual cost.

He said in the audit, the Auditor-General depressingly discovered that under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, COCOBOD non-competitively awarded 266 contracts valued at a staggering GHS13billion which was 9.9 times more than the GHS1.3billion it budgeted for.

In his latest exposé, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said PPA documents reveal that in one day — specifically on July 2, 2020, Resources Access Limited owned by Abraham Bawumia, brother of Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia and Aneta Kaminska Bawumia were handed two lucrative single-sourced cocoa road contracts valued at a fantastic GHS83.7million.

“Who could ever have predicted that after Vice President Bawumia launched his scathing and vicious attacks on President John Mahama, the Bawumia family would one day be caught neck-deep directly benefiting from multiple over-priced, single-sourced, “create, loot and share schemes?”

“Parliament is definitely going to soon have an explosive session deliberating on this damning Auditor-General’s report,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in his exposé.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament

58 minutes ago

President Macky Sall's decision to delay the February 25 poll triggered Senegal's worst crisis in decades. By SEYLLOU AFPFile Senegal plunges further into unknown after vote delay overturned

58 minutes ago

AP - Michael Varaklas Greece legalises same-sex civil marriage and adoption

1 hour ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MPleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia’s family benefiting from overpriced single-sourced cocoa road contracts ...

1 hour ago

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria My administration will tackle Nigeria’s food insecurity with home-grown solution...

1 hour ago

How the Bawumias are Milking Ghana with overpriced single-sourced contracts – Ablakwa starts new expos ‘How the Bawumias are Milking Ghana with overpriced single-sourced contracts – A...

1 hour ago

A.B.A Fuseini Ministerial reshuffle: Akufo-Addo only ensuring ministers secure resources to ca...

1 hour ago

A.B.A Fuseini Why didn’t they appoint a Special Advisor when Ofori-Atta was Finance Minister –...

13 hours ago

Over GH30billion Pension Funds locked in govt investments – Tesah Capital MD Over GH₵30billion Pension Funds locked in govt investments – Tesah Capital MD

16 hours ago

Akuapem South MCE allegedly sells railway metals as scrap for cash Akuapem South MCE allegedly sells railway metals as scrap for cash

Just in....
body-container-line