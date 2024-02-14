Modern Ghana logo
Your resignation will rather benefit Ghana not reshuffle – Minority to Akufo-Addo

Minority in Parliament has stated that President Akufo-Addo’s resignation would be more beneficial for Ghana than his recent ministerial reshuffle.

According to Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, Akufo-Addo’s resignation represents the most effective means of putting an end to the suffering and hardship experienced by Ghanaians.

In a significant ministerial reshuffle announced on February 14, President Akufo-Addo relieved Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta of his duties, affecting 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

In a statement issued on the same day, Dr. Forson expressed the belief of the NDC Minority that the optimal solution to address the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would be for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign.

“The NDC Minority believes that the best way to end the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign.”

The Minority Leader said President Akufo-Addo had at all material times remained obstinate and defiant when the subject of reshuffle came up for discussion.

“For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 NPP Members of Parliament who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta,” he added.

—citinewsroom


