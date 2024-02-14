Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle reflects a gov’t in disarray, obstinately disconnected from the realities of its people – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that it is disappointed in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the reshuffle of Ministers.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, February 14, NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the reshuffle reflects that the government of Akufo-Addo is in disarray.

He said government is also obstinately disconnected from the realities of its people.

“Just before this presser, news of a supposed government reshuffle came in, and we must say we are once again highly disappointed in this government. Even though disappointment in this government has become the norm, we were at least expecting some level of change amidst Dr. Bawumia's promise to govern Ghana with only 50 ministers. But what do we see? A continuation of the status quo that has plagued our nation's progress.

“In an era where the clamor for efficient governance and fiscal prudence has never been louder, the recent reshuffle by President Akufo Addo starkly reflects a government in disarray, obstinately disconnected from the realities of its people,” Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said at the press conference.

According to the NDC General Secretary, the reshuffle of President Akufo-Addo is much ado about nothing, adding that it underscores the urgent need for change.

Mr. Kwetey said Ghana needs a chance towards a government that respects its mandate to serve, not to squander.

He said the NDC stands ready to usher in this new dawn for Ghana and that is why Ghanaians must choose John Dramani Mahama as the next president to lead the country.