Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle reflects a gov’t in disarray, obstinately disconnected from the realities of its people – NDC

Headlines NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that it is disappointed in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the reshuffle of Ministers.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, February 14, NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the reshuffle reflects that the government of Akufo-Addo is in disarray.

He said government is also obstinately disconnected from the realities of its people.

“Just before this presser, news of a supposed government reshuffle came in, and we must say we are once again highly disappointed in this government. Even though disappointment in this government has become the norm, we were at least expecting some level of change amidst Dr. Bawumia's promise to govern Ghana with only 50 ministers. But what do we see? A continuation of the status quo that has plagued our nation's progress.

“In an era where the clamor for efficient governance and fiscal prudence has never been louder, the recent reshuffle by President Akufo Addo starkly reflects a government in disarray, obstinately disconnected from the realities of its people,” Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said at the press conference.

According to the NDC General Secretary, the reshuffle of President Akufo-Addo is much ado about nothing, adding that it underscores the urgent need for change.

Mr. Kwetey said Ghana needs a chance towards a government that respects its mandate to serve, not to squander.

He said the NDC stands ready to usher in this new dawn for Ghana and that is why Ghanaians must choose John Dramani Mahama as the next president to lead the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle reflects a gov’t in disarray, obstinately disconnected fr...

1 hour ago

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the opposition NDC ‘A vote for Bawumia is a third term for Akufo-Addo’s disastrous government’ — Fi...

1 hour ago

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Reshuffle: ‘Akufo-Addo just pushing his cronies to raise money for elections’ — ...

1 hour ago

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, former Energy Minister and NPP flagbearer aspirantleft and late broadcaster Wofa K.K ‘May the lord welcome Wofa KK into his warm and eternal embrace’ — Boakye Agyark...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attaleft and North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘A day of reckoning is coming where Ofori-Atta will answer for his atrocities’ —...

2 hours ago

Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Economy Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Econ...

2 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Leader of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘I forgive you; may the lord have mercy on your souls’ — Rev Korankye Ankrah to ...

2 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Leader and Founder of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘Allegations of sexual misconduct against Rev Korankye Ankrah false’ — Royalhous...

2 hours ago

Late Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye Oman FM’s Wofa KK reportedly dies shortly after radio appearance

2 hours ago

Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5 Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5%

Just in....
body-container-line