Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle insipid, uninspiring – Ato Forson

Minority in Parliament has strongly criticized President Akufo-Addo’s recent ministerial reshuffle, branding it as insipid and uninspiring.

In a statement, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson characterized the reshuffle as a “mere remix of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s failed government.”

Dr. Forson emphasized that the reshuffle, occurring barely nine months before the government’s exit, would not alleviate the suffering and hardships faced by the people of Ghana due to what he described as the bad governance and massive uncontrolled corruption of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s government.

He expressed scepticism about the ability of the newly appointed officials to make a meaningful impact in the remaining nine months, citing the economic challenges and alleged mismanagement by Alhaji Bawumia and his economic team.

“It is also a little too late, coming barely nine (9) months so the exit of the government. Neither will it solve the suffering and hardships confronting the people of Ghana as a result of the bad governance and massive uncontrolled corruption of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s government.”

“The tenure of this government has been characterised by excessive borrowing, unsustainable debt, an economic crisis, high appetite for taxes, poor governance, reckless wasteful expenditures, siphoning of state resources into private pockets of government appointees, as well as state capture by family and friends of the President and

his Vice.” “For the records, President Akufo-Addo has at all material times remained obstinate and defiant when the subject of reshuffle came up for discussion. For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 NPP Members of Parliament who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta,” he stated.

“The NDC Minority believes that the best way to end the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign,” he added.

-citinewsroom