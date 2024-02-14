Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Economy

Headlines Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Economy
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ken Ofori-Atta, who was relieved of his duties as Finance Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s recent cabinet shake-up, is set to take up a new role as Senior Presidential Advisor on the Economy, sources report.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced changes to his ministers on Wednesday, February 14, as part of his first major cabinet reshuffle since assuming office in 2018.

In a statement from the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, four ministers including Ofori-Atta had their appointments completely revoked.

Ofori-Atta has been at the helm of Ghana's economic management since 2017 and played a key role in negotiating an IMF support programme to rescue the ailing economy.

However, his continued stay in office had attracted calls for his dismissal from Ghanaians and Members of his own government.

According to Elton Brobbey, Accra-based JoyNews’ presidential correspondent’s X post on Wednesday, Ofori-Atta will now offer advisory services to the presidency on economic matters in his new role.

He will also serve as the president's special envoy for international investments and capital markets.

With this appointment, it means Ken Ofori-Atta will be part of the managers of the economy which critics are likely to kick against.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle reflects a gov’t in disarray, obstinately disconnected fr...

1 hour ago

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the opposition NDC ‘A vote for Bawumia is a third term for Akufo-Addo’s disastrous government’ — Fi...

1 hour ago

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Reshuffle: ‘Akufo-Addo just pushing his cronies to raise money for elections’ — ...

1 hour ago

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, former Energy Minister and NPP flagbearer aspirantleft and late broadcaster Wofa K.K ‘May the lord welcome Wofa KK into his warm and eternal embrace’ — Boakye Agyark...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attaleft and North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘A day of reckoning is coming where Ofori-Atta will answer for his atrocities’ —...

2 hours ago

Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Economy Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Econ...

2 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Leader of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘I forgive you; may the lord have mercy on your souls’ — Rev Korankye Ankrah to ...

2 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Leader and Founder of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘Allegations of sexual misconduct against Rev Korankye Ankrah false’ — Royalhous...

2 hours ago

Late Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye Oman FM’s Wofa KK reportedly dies shortly after radio appearance

2 hours ago

Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5 Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5%

Just in....
body-container-line