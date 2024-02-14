Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Economy

Ken Ofori-Atta, who was relieved of his duties as Finance Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s recent cabinet shake-up, is set to take up a new role as Senior Presidential Advisor on the Economy, sources report.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced changes to his ministers on Wednesday, February 14, as part of his first major cabinet reshuffle since assuming office in 2018.

In a statement from the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, four ministers including Ofori-Atta had their appointments completely revoked.

Ofori-Atta has been at the helm of Ghana's economic management since 2017 and played a key role in negotiating an IMF support programme to rescue the ailing economy.

However, his continued stay in office had attracted calls for his dismissal from Ghanaians and Members of his own government.

According to Elton Brobbey, Accra-based JoyNews’ presidential correspondent’s X post on Wednesday, Ofori-Atta will now offer advisory services to the presidency on economic matters in his new role.

He will also serve as the president's special envoy for international investments and capital markets.

With this appointment, it means Ken Ofori-Atta will be part of the managers of the economy which critics are likely to kick against.