Ministerial Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta will answer for his US$58m illegal withdrawal for Akufo-Addo’s scandalous US$450m cathedral – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has served notice that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be held accountable for his decisions if NDC wins the upcoming general elections.

This is contained in a post on social media reacting to the ministerial reshuffle announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Among the Ministers relieved of their duties is the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta. He has been replaced by Karaga MP Mohammed Amin.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey have all been relieved of their duties.

In his post on President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said it won’t have any impact, insisting that "the ship has sunk already."

He stressed that when the time is ripe, Ken Ofori-Atta will be made to answer for the US$58 million illegal withdrawal for the National Cathedral project.

“A belated reshuffle after the ship has sunk and after the horses have bolted. Obviously, nothing will change in the next 9 months.

“As for Ken Ofori-Atta — at the right time he will answer for his US$58million illegal withdrawal for Akufo-Addo’s scandalous US$450million cathedral, the US$100million dubious SML contract & all the other atrocities.

“The day of reckoning is coming,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

