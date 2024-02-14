Ministerial Reshuffle: Okoe Boye named Health Minister, Oppong Nkrumah to Works & Housing, Amin Adam takeover Finance Ministry

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed nine new Ministers to work in his government.

In the list of new appointees released by the Communications Directorate of Jubilee House, the President has nominated Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the new Minister of Health.

The former Ledzokuku Constituency Member of Parliament will take over from Dr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

In the new appointments made by President Akufo-Addo, Deputy Information Minister Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar has been elevated to the position of Minister of Information to replace Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Meanwhile, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been reassigned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to head the Ministry of Works and Housing.

The Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency, Mohammed Amin Adam has been named the new Minister of Finance to replace Ken Ofori-Atta.

“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will once again on a bi-partisan basis expedite the following Ministers of State so they can join the government forthwith and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” part of the release from the Jubilee House said on Wednesday, February 14.