Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
14.02.2024 Headlines

Ministerial Reshuffle: Okoe Boye named Health Minister, Oppong Nkrumah to Works & Housing, Amin Adam takeover Finance Ministry

Dr. Bernard Okoe BoyeDr. Bernard Okoe Boye
14.02.2024 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed nine new Ministers to work in his government.

In the list of new appointees released by the Communications Directorate of Jubilee House, the President has nominated Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the new Minister of Health.

The former Ledzokuku Constituency Member of Parliament will take over from Dr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

In the new appointments made by President Akufo-Addo, Deputy Information Minister Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar has been elevated to the position of Minister of Information to replace Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Meanwhile, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been reassigned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to head the Ministry of Works and Housing.

The Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency, Mohammed Amin Adam has been named the new Minister of Finance to replace Ken Ofori-Atta.

“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will once again on a bi-partisan basis expedite the following Ministers of State so they can join the government forthwith and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” part of the release from the Jubilee House said on Wednesday, February 14.

2142024112751-l5gsj7u3i1-5f33c493-0e6e-4711-9c85-66bb75b41f68

2142024112753-qulxocb543-db5140f1-b1b2-4031-ab26-ffd41619be7c

2142024112755-h40o2r6eey-30470ad7-39e8-4167-a6c4-c0304ced1e70

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Ministerial Reshuffle: Okoe Boye named Health Minister, Oppong Nkrumah to Works ...

2 hours ago

OFFICIAL: Ken Ofori-Atta, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 11 other Ministers yanked OFFICIAL: Ken Ofori-Atta, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 11 other Ministers yanked

2 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr Ministerial reshuffle: New Ministers cannot do much with just 10 months to elect...

2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah backs GJAs blacklisting of politicians who attack journalists Kojo Oppong Nkrumah backs GJA’s blacklisting of politicians who attack journalis...

2 hours ago

NSS wont be abolished if Bawumia is elected president – Oppong Nkrumah NSS won’t be abolished if Bawumia is elected president – Oppong Nkrumah

3 hours ago

Kwaebibirem MCE accused of blocking Kade Chief from attending swearing-in of Assembly Members Kwaebibirem MCE accused of blocking Kade Chief from attending swearing-in of Ass...

3 hours ago

Im hairdresser not military recruit – Woman in viral recruitment photos I’m hairdresser not military recruit – Woman in viral recruitment photos

3 hours ago

Ghana marks National Chocolate Day Ghana marks National Chocolate Day

3 hours ago

Nigeria cost of living: People now turn to 'throw-away' rice for food Nigeria cost of living: People now turn to 'throw-away' rice for food

3 hours ago

PAC unaware of 12m spent on suspended Agyapa deal – Kofi Adams PAC unaware of $12m spent on suspended Agyapa deal – Kofi Adams

Just in....
body-container-line