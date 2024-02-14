Ministerial reshuffle: New Ministers cannot do much with just 10 months to election – Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Renowned Ghanaian journalist and managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says he agrees with persons arguing that President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle is coming too late.

Reports indicate that the President will announce a reshuffle of his Ministers on Wednesday, February 14.

Sources say Mohammed Amin Anta will replace Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Great Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey is set to take over as Minister for the Interior and will be replaced by Titus Glover as the new Accra Regional Minister.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, Kwesi Pratt Jnr said the ministerial reshuffle would not have any significant impact.

“I agree that this reshuffle is too late. You have 10 months to an election and 10 months in the possibility of a change in government, these reshuffles cannot do much.

“Before the newly-appointed Ministers even get to know the terrain in which they will be operating six months will be passed. We are not sure how long vetting will last and so it can drag. This reshuffle will not make as much meaning as it could have if it had happened much much earlier,” Kwesi Pratt said.

According to him, although Ken Ofori-Atta is relieved of his role as the Minister of Finance, he will still be in charge of the country’s finance and economy.

“Ken Ofori-Atta is being elevated. He is going to be the senior presidential advisor for Finance and Economy. So that’s no significant change. Ken Ofori-Atta will still be in charge of the Ministry of Finance and that is clear,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr argued.