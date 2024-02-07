Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo has accused the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, of orchestrating his arrest and prosecution less than two weeks after expressing his opinions on civil unrest and the Arab Spring.

Speaking on Citi TV, ACP Agordzo claimed that Minister Nitiwul initiated his arrest following discussions on a WhatsApp platform where he shared his views on civil unrest.

“A member of the government, a cabinet minister [Dominic Nitiwul], who is on Adam Bonaa’s WhatsApp platform quickly picked it. He initiated my arrest.

“I had spoken about the Arab Spring on the Adam Bonaa platform, and discussed civil unrest on Dr. Mac-Palm’s platform, I spoke about the Arab Spring as well.

“When the arrests of the alleged coup makers were announced, we started discussing this same thing,” ACP Agordzo explained.

He further claimed that when he expressed his opinions, Nitiwul reposted his previous comments on civil unrest suggesting that he must be brought to order, which eventually led to his arrest.

“He came after me because he started this whole thing. I protested when he did that. I reported him to the administrator of the platform.

“The administrator contacted him, and we have it on chat. The administrator told him the platform is a free one where members express their opinions on security and therefore should stop what he was doing. Less than two weeks I was arrested,” ACP Agordzo alleged.

According to the retired police officer, the case initially started at the Defence Intelligence at Burma Camp under the supervision of Nitiwul before being transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He dared the Defence Minister to challenge him or deny it.

“I don’t have any problem with him. Maybe he’s being vindictive, maybe he had something against me that I don’t know. He may not be comfortable with my opinions and decided to change my sitting place,” ACP Agordzo asserted.

It is worth noting that ACP Benjamin Agordzo, along with Dr. Mac Palm and eight others, faced charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.

The High Court acquitted ACP Benjamin Agordzo on January 24, 2024, while six others were convicted and sentenced to death by hanging for plotting a coup.