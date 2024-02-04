‘Be fast in setting another date for your elections’ — ECOWAS tells Senegalese President

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged Senegal to quickly set a new date for presidential elections after President Macky Sall indefinitely postponed the vote scheduled for February 25.

In a statement dated February 3, the ECOWAS Commission expressed concern over the circumstances leading to the postponement and called on Senegalese authorities "to expedite the various processes in order to set a new date for the elections."

The commission said it took note of Sall's decision to delay the polls but appealed to "the entire political class to prioritize dialogue and collaboration for transparent, inclusive and credible elections."

Sall on Saturday announced the cancellation of the relevant electoral law citing a dispute over the candidates list.

But his decision has been criticized by the opposition, which has accused him of seeking to hold on to power.

ECOWAS acknowledged Sall's earlier commitment not to seek a third term, but urged him "to continue to defend and protect Senegal's long-standing democratic tradition."

The regional bloc said it will continue to monitor the political situation closely.