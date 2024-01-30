PAC refers National Blood Service to Attorney General over procurement breaches

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has referred management of the National Blood Service to the Attorney General for prosecution in light of procurement infractions highlighted in the 2022 Auditor General’s report.

The report outlines that the National Blood Service engaged in the procurement of goods and services totalling over GH¢130,000 without following proper procurement procedures, including the solicitation of alternative quotations.

James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Committee, made this announcement during the PAC sitting in Accra on Tuesday.

Avedzi emphasized the serious nature of the infractions, particularly the uncompetitive procurement practices observed at the blood service.

Addressing the committee, Avedzi stated, “The next infraction is uncompetitive procurement. So there is a challenge at that office where we are doing restrictive tendering without seeking approval. If you want to do procurement, instead of looking for a minimum of three invoices or quotations that one too, you fail to do and this one we don’t have any option than to refer you to the Attorney General for prosecution.”

He further explained the committee’s stance, asserting that they are fulfilling their role in holding accountable those who breach procurement laws.

Avedzi emphasized that the referral to the Attorney General signifies a recognition of the seriousness of the breach and aims to ensure legal consequences for the National Blood Service.

“So we are doing our part, you have breached the procurement law so when you are prosecuted the judges will take a decision on that,” Avedzi affirmed, underscoring the commitment of the committee to upholding accountability and transparency in public procurement processes.

—CitiNewsroom