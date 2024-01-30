Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

PAC refers National Blood Service to Attorney General over procurement breaches

Headlines PAC refers National Blood Service to Attorney General over procurement breaches
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has referred management of the National Blood Service to the Attorney General for prosecution in light of procurement infractions highlighted in the 2022 Auditor General’s report.

The report outlines that the National Blood Service engaged in the procurement of goods and services totalling over GH¢130,000 without following proper procurement procedures, including the solicitation of alternative quotations.

James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Committee, made this announcement during the PAC sitting in Accra on Tuesday.

Avedzi emphasized the serious nature of the infractions, particularly the uncompetitive procurement practices observed at the blood service.

Addressing the committee, Avedzi stated, “The next infraction is uncompetitive procurement. So there is a challenge at that office where we are doing restrictive tendering without seeking approval. If you want to do procurement, instead of looking for a minimum of three invoices or quotations that one too, you fail to do and this one we don’t have any option than to refer you to the Attorney General for prosecution.”

He further explained the committee’s stance, asserting that they are fulfilling their role in holding accountable those who breach procurement laws.

Avedzi emphasized that the referral to the Attorney General signifies a recognition of the seriousness of the breach and aims to ensure legal consequences for the National Blood Service.

“So we are doing our part, you have breached the procurement law so when you are prosecuted the judges will take a decision on that,” Avedzi affirmed, underscoring the commitment of the committee to upholding accountability and transparency in public procurement processes.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghanas economy not yet there but on the right path – IMF Ghana’s economy not yet there but on the right path – IMF

4 hours ago

2023 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana still at 43 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana still at 43

4 hours ago

Left to Right: GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson and President of GIBA Cecil Sunkwa Mills Attacks on journalists: We support GJA’s total media blackout on Hawa Koomson — ...

4 hours ago

President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association GIBA, Cecil Sunkwa Mills Attacks on journalists: Perpetrators becoming emboldened because they go unpunis...

4 hours ago

AR: Mass stealing of road signs, crash barriers hit major highways, renders motorist in extreme danger A/R: Mass stealing of road signs, crash barriers hit major highways, renders mot...

5 hours ago

AR: Unidentified decomposed body of man found near Atwima-Denkyemuoso A/R: Unidentified decomposed body of man found near Atwima-Denkyemuoso

5 hours ago

'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on deplorable Manso Nkwanta road 'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on ...

5 hours ago

KNUST basic school closes down amid tertiary senior staffs strike KNUST basic school closes down amid tertiary senior staff’s strike

5 hours ago

Kumasi to get solar streetlight Kumasi to get solar streetlight

5 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante Stop pretending to be fighting corruption; CPI score of 43 has exposed you – Dr....

Just in....
body-container-line