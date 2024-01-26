I will revamp AngloGold Ashanti – Mahama

Modern Ghana logo
Former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to make AngloGold Ashanti more vibrant to focuse on job opportunities for Obuasi residents and host communities to help enhance the local economy.

He made this commitment during a dialogue with traditional authorities in Adansi as part of his extensive stakeholder engagement tour in the Ashanti region.

Additionally, Mr. Mahama vowed to breathe life back into an abandoned industrial hub, emphasizing its origin as a response to workforce lay-offs during a halt in operations at the gold mine.

He also denied accusations of hindering AngloGold Ashanti’s operations during his administration, highlighting his support for initiatives like the Obuasi Deep Decline, initiated to enhance operations at the gold mine.

The former president also underscored his role in the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Obuasi campus, during his tenure, promising comprehensive measures to drive regional development.

“In countries with mineral extraction, development often follows. South Africa, for instance, has witnessed positive changes due to mining. We aim to leverage the benefits of mining in Adansi and neighbouring communities for their development,” he said.

Addressing concerns about electoral violence and fatalities during the 2020 elections, the NDC flagbearer expressed regrets and assured traditional leaders of the NDC’s commitment to fostering peace in the forthcoming 2024 elections.

“We are peaceful people as NDC, and we hope and promise that there will be no violence or deaths in the 2024 elections. It is rather unfortunate that lives were lost in the 2020 general elections. We promise a party to abide by the rules governing the elections to ensure a peaceful 2024 process. I would also plead with traditional authorities to engage the other political parties for a peaceful election,” the flagbearer of NDC assured.

-Citinewsroom

