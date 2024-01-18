Our admission requirements, courses offered, other information can only be found on our website — UPSA

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has warned the general public about a fake website claiming to offer information about courses and admission requirements of the university.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 17, the Registrar of UPSA, Dr. Koryoe Anim Wright, disclosed that the university has come across a website, ghanaadmissions.com purporting to provide details of programmes and admission processes at UPSA.

"The attention of the Management of the University of Professional Studies Accra, UPSA, has been drawn to a fake website ghanaadmissions.com on UPSA courses, requirements, and admission for prospective students being offered at the University," Dr. Anim Wright said in the statement.

The statement added, “The general public is hereby informed that the University of Professional Studies Accra has only one website www.upsa.edu.gh on which details of programmes offered and admission requirements by the university are listed."

The university cautioned prospective students and the general public to be wary of fraudulent websites parading fake information about UPSA.

“We entreat prospective students and the public to disregard the information on other websites and only refer to www.upsa.edu.gh for official information on, from and about the University's programme offerings and other admission-related information," it noted.

It stressed that the public should contact UPSA directly through its official telephone lines and website for authentic information and guidance on admissions and programmes.