Samira Bawumia survives accident, bodyguard dies

Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been involved in a fatal road accident, which claimed the life of a bodyguard.

However, Mrs. Bawumia herself escaped the incident without sustaining any serious injuries.

The unfortunate incident took place during Mrs. Bawumia’s journey to the Ashanti Region, when a sprinter bus narrowly collided with her convoy. Tragically, after the near miss, the same sprinter bus went on to collide with two cars further down the road.

Regrettably, one person from Mrs. Bawumia’s entourage lost his life in the accident.

The identity of the deceased has not been revealed yet.

The details surrounding the incident are still unfolding, and authorities are actively investigating the cause of the collision.

Mrs. Bawumia’s entourage was reportedly following the necessary protocols and road safety guidelines at the time of the accident.

Eyewitnesses and emergency services rushed to the scene, to immediately provide medical assistance to those injured and thorough examinations to ensure no hidden injuries remained undetected.

As investigations continue into the accident, authorities are expected to release more information in due course.

Per information, the Vice-President’s office is actively working with law enforcement agencies to gather all relevant details and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Ghanaians are urged to remain patient and allow the officials to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking accident.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide additional updates as they become available.

—DGN online

