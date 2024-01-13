AI not the problem, but rather how it's being used — Government hints at regulation

Government of Ghana has revealed plans to develop a comprehensive policy to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is currently finalizing a draft AI policy and ethical guidelines document, which is awaiting cabinet approval.

"I can happily announce that we have worked on a draft AI policy and ethical guidelines for the country and it is now going to Cabinet for consideration," said Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful at the Annual New Year School and Conference in Accra on Wednesday, January 10.

The minister noted the policy aims to ensure AI's responsible development and application for Ghana's benefit.

If properly regulated, AI can boost healthcare, transport, manufacturing and energy through automation, she noted.

However, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful stressed "AI is not the problem, rather the use of it."

While beneficial, AI risks antisocial use without safeguards but the Minister believes the policy will regulate deployments to promote "AI for good."