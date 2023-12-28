Abesim: Couple welcomes quadruplets as Christmas gift after 24 years without a child

After enduring childlessness in marriage for 24 years amidst mockery by people around them, Elder Godfred Asamoah Kwame Agyemang and his wife, Deaconess Louisa, both of Sunyani Central District of the Church of Pentecost, finally welcomed quadruplets at the tail end of the year 2023.

The quadruplets comprise three girls and a boy, namely Godfred Asamoah Agyemang Jnr (Adom), Ann Anima Asamoah Agyemang (Ahyɛde), Maria Oduro Asamoah Agyemang (Ayɛyi) and Louisa Pokuaa Asamoah Agyemang (Nhyira).

Elder Godfred is a businessman while Deaconess Louisa is with the Forestry Commission. They are in their 50s and reside in Abesim near Sunyani, capital of the Bono region.

Mr. and Mrs Agyemang got married on March 14, 1999 at the Sunyani Central District of the Church of Pentecost during the tenure of Pastor Frederick Kweku Andoh, the then resident Minister of the District, under the chairmanship of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy.

"We have suffered during this period of childlessness but had never denied our faith in God", Eld. Godfred said with joy.

According to the husband, they went through several challenges of miscarriage, sought medical examinations and advice from gynaecologists and other specialists for twenty-three (23) years but to no avail.

"Some elders and pastors indirectly use our situation to preach on the pulpit and cast all kinds of insinuations at us, a situation that discouraged my wife from getting involved in church activities and that was a big blow to me from where I'm standing as leader in the church", he said.

Stigmatization

Elder Godfred, popularly known as "ELLENGOZ", meaning "Evidence of God's Glory" described the societal pressure and stigmatization as suicidal, particularly with him being the Presiding Elder.

Elder Godfred said as they prayed along their predicaments, Deaconess Louisa recalled the 25th of November 2022 when she texted positive.

Quoting Psalm 9:10, Romans 8:28 and Isaiah 1:21, he emphasized their faith in God played a vital role in getting them out of such predicaments.

He encouraged others with similar and other forms of challenges to keep trusting God in all situations and understand "what God cannot do does not exist".

Preaching during the naming ceremony, Apostle James Gabriel Quardson encouraged couples to remain righteous before God in all circumstances, saying, God makes everything beautiful and perfect for those that wait on Him faithfully.

Many well-wishers, including Apostles, Pastors, Chiefs and Queens, Heads of Security Agencies witnessed the naming ceremony of these kids in Sunyani.