‘I prepared Banku, Jollof and fried rice; I'll sue Jean Mensa to pay back my money’ – Aspiring Assemblyman cries after EC postpones election

19.12.2023

An aspiring Assemblyman at Akyem Maase Electoral Area in the Eastern Region, William Osei is counting his losses after the Electoral Commission (EC) postponed the district-level elections in the area.

The Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday, December 19, that it has rescheduled the polls in some areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions to Thursday, December 21.

Speaking to Adom FM in an interview, William Osei said he has incurred losses after preparing banku, jollof, and fried rice to be shared to the electorates.

He lamented that if the EC had communicated the postponement of the election at Akyem Maase Electoral Area earlier, he wouldn’t have incurred the huge losses.

According to him, he also paid for transportation and other expenses for the electorate.

“I prepared Banku, Jollof, and fried rice to share for the people and now the election has been postponed. I’m really confused on what to do with the food.

“I even had to go round the community at dawn to mobilise people to come and vote before going to their farms only for the Returning Officer to tell us there will be no election in Abuakwa South district,” William Osei lamented.

According to the disgruntled aspiring assemblyman, he plans to use the little money he has to sue the Electoral Commission.

“I will use the rest of the money to get a lawyer and head to court for the EC to pay my money,” he stated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Just in....
