NPP's Ama Busia dead

A notable figure within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Amma Busia, has succumbed to illness on Tuesday, 12 December.

The 87-year-old, renowned for her unwavering commitment to the NPP cause, passed away peacefully at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra, as confirmed by her son, Obeng Busia.

Despite health challenges that curtailed her mobility over the past decade, Amma Busia maintained a resilient and dignified presence until her final moments.

Her legacy carries the weight of a lifetime dedicated to political activism and principled opposition against the government of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong during the 1970s and 1980s.

Born into adversity, losing her father at the age of six and her mother at 13, Amma Busia triumphed over hardships through her pursuit of education.

A key figure in the NPP, she played a crucial role as a founding member, actively participating in politics after the launch of the opposition United Party (UP), which later evolved into the Busia-led Progress Party (PP) and eventually transformed into the present New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Amma Busia's remarkable activism led to her arrest seven times, facing a 90-day detention after her seventh apprehension.

Undeterred by adversity, she stood firm in her convictions and continued her spirited campaign against the Rawlings-led Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government during its tenure.

With the NPP's triumph in 2000 under President John Agyekum Kufuor, Amma Busia assumed a pivotal role in the Council of State.

Acknowledged for her brilliance as a political organiser, formidable campaigner, and unwavering NPP member, she held the first and third National Vice-Chairperson positions within the party at different times.

Amma Busia's legacy echoes through the corridors of Ghanaian politics, leaving an indelible mark as a passionate advocate, political luminary, and stalwart of the NPP.

As the party mourns the loss of a cherished member, the nation reflects on the invaluable contributions this distinguished political figure made.

Her son confirmed her death on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

—Classfmonline