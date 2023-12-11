Mahama’s 24-hour economy not a political rhetoric nor a mere slogan calculated for votes – Sammy Gyamfi

11.12.2023 LISTEN

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has described the 24-hour economy promised by former President John Dramani Mahama as a novelty.

Speaking to Joy News, he said the 24-hour economy promise is not just a political talk nor is it a slogan adopted just to get votes in the 2024 General Election.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the policy is a well-thought-through one that will transform the Ghanaian economy for the betterment of the country.

“The 24-hour economy policy is not mere political rhetoric, nor is it a mere slogan calculated for votes. Policy is a well-thought-out strategy that has its roots in the 40-year plan, which was put together by the NDC

“The Policy targeted at making more businesses operate round the clock. The policy will ensure economic transformation,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

He added, “As we speak, Ghana does not have a 24-hour economic strategy. NDC's 24-hour economy strategy is a novelty.”

In the interview, Sammy Gyamfi stressed that through the 24-hour economy, Ghana will have an export-led economy among other benefits.

Since announcing his 24-hour economy, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has received support from a lot of Ghanaians and organistions.

However, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has laughed it off. In his view, the proposal by the former President is a bad idea.

“I hear John Mahama has a new idea and he wants to run a 24-hour economy. I say where did he get this idea from? It is not a bright idea,” the Vice President said.

Dr. Bawumia added, “Today, there are many businesses that are already working for 24 hours. Hospitals are open for 24 hours. You can buy electricity for 24 hours. Because of digitalization, you can transfer money for 24 hours. There are many chop bars and restaurants that are open for 24 hours.”