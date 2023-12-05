Aisha Huang sentence: Swift dispensation of justice laudable but deserves more jail term — Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed appreciation for the swift manner in which Aisha Huang's case was dispensed.

However, the Senior State Prosecutor indicated plans to appeal aspects of the ruling.

In a statement dated Tuesday, December 5, Mr Dame noted "The Attorney-General expresses appreciation for the relatively swift manner (a little over one year) in which justice has been dispensed in this case. Same underscores the commitment to the punishment of illegal mining offences."

However, he added that "Whilst applauding the efficiency of the justice delivery system witnessed in the trial of Aisha Huang, the Attorney-General will however test the soundness of the decision of the trial court to punish the accused person under Act 900, by filing an appeal at the Court of Appeal, against the sentence in order to ensure that the new sentencing regime imposed by Act 995 is applied to the accused person."

The Attorney General's decision follows the debate whether Huang should have been sentenced in accordance with the stricter Act 995 passed after her initial offences, rather than Act 900.

He urged Ghanaians to "be mindful of the facts" and avoid comments "which not only jeopardise the sound and efficient administration of justice but also undermine the fight against illegal mining."

The appeal aims to determine if Huang should face harsher penalties in accordance with Act 995.