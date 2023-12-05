Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Aisha Huang sentence: Swift dispensation of justice laudable but deserves more jail term — Attorney General

Headlines Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dameleft and convicted illegal miner, Aisha Huang
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame[left] and convicted illegal miner, Aisha Huang
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed appreciation for the swift manner in which Aisha Huang's case was dispensed.

However, the Senior State Prosecutor indicated plans to appeal aspects of the ruling.

In a statement dated Tuesday, December 5, Mr Dame noted "The Attorney-General expresses appreciation for the relatively swift manner (a little over one year) in which justice has been dispensed in this case. Same underscores the commitment to the punishment of illegal mining offences."

However, he added that "Whilst applauding the efficiency of the justice delivery system witnessed in the trial of Aisha Huang, the Attorney-General will however test the soundness of the decision of the trial court to punish the accused person under Act 900, by filing an appeal at the Court of Appeal, against the sentence in order to ensure that the new sentencing regime imposed by Act 995 is applied to the accused person."

The Attorney General's decision follows the debate whether Huang should have been sentenced in accordance with the stricter Act 995 passed after her initial offences, rather than Act 900.

He urged Ghanaians to "be mindful of the facts" and avoid comments "which not only jeopardise the sound and efficient administration of justice but also undermine the fight against illegal mining."

The appeal aims to determine if Huang should face harsher penalties in accordance with Act 995.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Left to right: First Lady H.E Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo, and former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Adeline Bamford-Addo, Georgina Wood grab honorary doctorate ...

56 minutes ago

A file photo You misconducted yourself — Chief Justice to dismissed Jasikan Circuit Court Jud...

1 hour ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Stop passing misleading comments on Aisha Huang's sentence — AG tell lawyers

1 hour ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dameleft and convicted illegal miner, Aisha Huang Aisha Huang sentence: Swift dispensation of justice laudable but deserves more j...

1 hour ago

A file photo Abusing Nitrous Oxide can compromise breathing and cause death in less than 10 m...

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement Most Ghanaians are poor yet doesn’t support protests against poverty — Vormawor

2 hours ago

Its troubling govt has paid only 24 of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Armah-Kofi Buah It’s troubling gov’t has paid only 24% of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Ar...

2 hours ago

People are committed to NPP, NDC; you need to do something extraordinary to achieve the transformation you seek —Prof. Osafo to Alan's Movement People are committed to NPP, NDC; you need to do something extraordinary to achi...

2 hours ago

Your behaviour, actions betray the very objectives of your office; up your legal game —Atik Mohammed to OSP Your behaviour, actions betray the very objectives of your office; up your legal...

2 hours ago

2024 Election: We will do whatever it takes for Ghana to be at peace – IGP assures 2024 Election: We will do whatever it takes for Ghana to be at peace – IGP assur...

Just in....
body-container-line