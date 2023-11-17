Gender Ministry to host 2023 World Children's Day celebration

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has set 20th November 2023 to mark World Children's Day.

The Day is celebrated to promote the ideals and objectives of the UN Charter and the welfare of children around the world.

In a press statement issued by the Ministry on Friday, it announced that the occasion will also provide a platform for the 5th Session of the Children's Parliament to dissect issues affecting them and suggest some solutions.

“The discussions will also highlight the achievements of the Ghanaian Against Child Abuse (GACA) social drive and draw inputs to shape and co-create the next phase of the GACA campaign for social behavioural change on child protection,” it added.

It noted that child parliamentarians will be trained in the use of the Child Protection Toolkit to ensure that they are well-armed in advocating for children.

According to the statement, the celebration of World Children’s Day sets out to meet the objective of enhancing the active participation of children and their reflection on the theme towards proposing innovative ways of expanding the reach of the GACA campaign.

“It will also attempt to draw the public's attention to different stigmas confronting girls, pregnant teens, teen mothers, children with disabilities, and children in emergencies and advocate stakeholders for conscious and intentional steps to achieve progress in addressing these challenges and finally, pool media support towards the elimination of all forms of discrimination against vulnerable groups.” It emphasized.

The theme for the 2023 World Children's Day is “For every child, every right."