Achieving Universal Health Coverage: Nurses, Midwives play pivotal role - Mr Hafiz Adam

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Hafiz Adam, has stated that the heart of ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC) lies in the pivotal role of nurses and midwives.

He added that their expertise, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of others are indispensable to the nation’s health.

Mr Adam said this during the 4th Nursing, Midwifery, Leaders and Managers Conference and the 3rd Excellence and Hall of Fame Awards held on Monday in Ho, Volta Region. It was on the theme: “Leading Nursing and Midwifery Health Workforce, Achieving Positive Outcomes for Universal Health Coverage.”

According to him, the role nurses and midwives play has led to the development of the Nursing and Midwifery Strategic Plan and Services Framework 2019-2023, to be succeeded by another five-year plan from 2024-2028.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Professor Lydia Aziato, commended the leadership of the nursing profession for their insight and vision to institute the plan that would make the nursing and midwifery profession look vibrant and attractive.

She said the government should not stop the migration of nurses and midwives but rather moderate it. That, she added, would give nurses and midwives the opportunity to acquire more knowledge and skills to enhance their work.

The Director General Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, in a speech read on his behalf, said the focus of the service was to increase the resilience of the health system, invest more in subnational health systems, digitalise the health system at all levels, promote self-care and strengthened partnerships with communities, development partners and all relevant stakeholders, whose activities impact on health.

He said nurses and midwives constitute 38.7% of the entire GHS workforce, hence, their contribution to quality care delivery was huge and the need to equip them with the right skills and knowledge to achieve UHC.

On his part, the Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Ministry of Health, Dr Barnabas K. Yeboah, emphasized the need to give nurses and midwives more authority because of their vital role in maintaining a robust healthcare system.

He said the conference would allow them to collaborate with colleagues, learn from each other and network.

The Excellence Awards were to recognise the good work of nurses and midwives and encourage and motivate others to excel in what they do.