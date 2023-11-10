Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Norway join forces with UNDP to build community resilience to prevent violent extremism in West Africa

By UNDP
General News Norway join forces with UNDP to build community resilience to prevent violent extremism in West Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Embassy of Norway in Ghana has pledged its support to a project initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to prevent violent extremism and contribute to peace and security in Ghana, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo.

The project, dubbed “Preventing and responding to violent extremism in the Atlantic Corridorwill contribute to efforts to address the drivers of radicalization leading to violent extremism. It will also strengthen the capacity of communities to respond and resist such threats.

Explaining the rationale for the Government of Norway’s support to the project, the Ambassador of Norway in Ghana, Ms. Ingrid Mollestad, emphasized the project's timeliness and significance, given the unique challenges faced in the Atlantic Corridor and the urgent need for collective action.

"Collaborations like this will help in addressing violent extremism. This project is timely as it highlights the need for collective action to promote peace", noted Ms Mollestad.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Dr Angela Lusigi, thanked Norway for partnering with the project and expressed UNDP’s readiness to deliver on this partnership and explore other opportunities with Norway.

In the face of threat of violent extremism, we recognize that this collaboration will allow us to share knowledge, enhance early warning systems, & build resilient communities", stated Ms. Lusigi.

The project will enhance early warning and response mechanisms and strengthen socio-economic resilience among at-risk youth and women. It will also promote alternative counter-narratives to combat hate speech that promote violence and violent extremism in target communities.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Public officials must be stopped from seeking medical attention abroad - Nana Kobina Nketsia V Public officials must be stopped from seeking medical attention abroad - Nana Ko...

3 hours ago

VRA allegedly destroys 12-acre mature corn farm at Old Apaaso VRA allegedly destroys 12-acre mature corn farm at Old Apaaso

3 hours ago

NPP polls: Retire from contesting as flagbearer —Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Addai-Nimoh NPP polls: ‘Retire from contesting as flagbearer’ — Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Addai-...

3 hours ago

2024 election: 'Choosing NAPO as running mate will be strategic, formidable team' —Atik Mohammed to Bawumia 2024 election: 'Choosing NAPO as running mate will be strategic, formidable team...

3 hours ago

NHIS premium: 'GH8 is too small; increase it to 20 or 50 cedis' —Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah to gov't NHIS premium: 'GH₵8 is too small; increase it to 20 or 50 cedis' — Dr. Benjamin ...

4 hours ago

'Paying GH8.00 as premium for health insurance is why we're suffering; increase it' —Atik Mohammed tells gov't 'Paying GH₵8.00 as premium for health insurance is why we're suffering; increase...

4 hours ago

'It'll be detrimental to look beyond Ashanti Region for a running mate' —Atik Mohammed to Bawumia 'It'll be ‘detrimental’ to look beyond Ashanti Region for a running mate' — Atik...

4 hours ago

'Bawumia's blue economy doesn't look possible after Ghana failed to manage mineral resources and rivers' —Kwesi Pratt 'Bawumia's blue economy doesn't look possible after Ghana failed to manage miner...

4 hours ago

'Waiting for Bawumia is cowardly — Stephen Atubiga on Mahama to name running mate first 'Waiting for Bawumia is cowardly’ — Stephen Atubiga on Mahama to name running ma...

4 hours ago

Stop blaming Covid for everything; you shared money like bofrot during pandemic – Sammy Gyamfi descends on NPP Stop blaming Covid for everything; you shared money like ‘bofrot’ during pandemi...

Just in....
body-container-line