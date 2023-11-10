Norway join forces with UNDP to build community resilience to prevent violent extremism in West Africa

The Embassy of Norway in Ghana has pledged its support to a project initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to prevent violent extremism and contribute to peace and security in Ghana, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo.

The project, dubbed “Preventing and responding to violent extremism in the Atlantic Corridor” will contribute to efforts to address the drivers of radicalization leading to violent extremism. It will also strengthen the capacity of communities to respond and resist such threats.

Explaining the rationale for the Government of Norway’s support to the project, the Ambassador of Norway in Ghana, Ms. Ingrid Mollestad, emphasized the project's timeliness and significance, given the unique challenges faced in the Atlantic Corridor and the urgent need for collective action.

"Collaborations like this will help in addressing violent extremism. This project is timely as it highlights the need for collective action to promote peace", noted Ms Mollestad.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Dr Angela Lusigi, thanked Norway for partnering with the project and expressed UNDP’s readiness to deliver on this partnership and explore other opportunities with Norway.

“In the face of threat of violent extremism, we recognize that this collaboration will allow us to share knowledge, enhance early warning systems, & build resilient communities", stated Ms. Lusigi.

The project will enhance early warning and response mechanisms and strengthen socio-economic resilience among at-risk youth and women. It will also promote alternative counter-narratives to combat hate speech that promote violence and violent extremism in target communities.