03.11.2023 Technology

Cyber Security Evangelist urges repented cyber criminals to be determined

03.11.2023 LISTEN

Repentant cyber criminals have been advised to have a strong determination to quit cyber crimes totally, regardless of their challenges.

The Founder and Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, made the call in his October 28, 2023 broadcast to sensitise the public on how to prevent online dangers.

Speaking from his wide experience in counseling and rehabilitation of cyber criminals, Onadipe noted that for the war against cyber crimes to be won in society, "we must embrace counseling and rehabilitation of cyber criminals as a lasting solution."

The cyber security evangelist said he was very happy when he had a discussion with some repented cyber criminals about their past experiences and the way forward.

Onadipe said: "I had the opportunity to meet some repentant cyber criminals and I am very happy to listen to them and counsel them on the way forward.

"I am also very happy that many of them were bold to share their experiences with me and asked for my advice on what they can do so as not to return to their former criminal and fraudulent activities."

Onadipe advised all repented cyber criminals to have a strong determination to quit all their criminal and fraudulent activities, adding that they should also pray to God for grace to overcome cybercrime temptations, particularly the ones from their victims.

The cyber safety advocate told repented cyber criminals that the first step they must take in order to quit cyber crimes totally is to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ.

