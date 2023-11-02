GAW commemorates National Authors Day 2023 at Mamprobi Gale Community Library

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), Read Ghana Read Consult (RGRC) and the Osu Children’s Library Fund organized an Author-Connect (a read and interact session) event with Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan to commemorate National Authors Day 2023 in collaboration with the Office of the Mamprobi Education Circuit Supervisor.

The event aimed to promote literacy, inspire young minds and a new generation of authors, and celebrate the importance of authors in nation building. Held on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Mamprobi Gale Community Library, the event witnessed a gathering of enthusiastic students and teachers.

The day commenced with an interactive session— where the author of focus, Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan, ace Ghanaian Broadcast journalist formerly with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation shared her experience and insights into the world of writing. Largely with focus on the book of focus for the day “Speaking of Ghanaians, DID YOU KNOW THAT…?”

The children had the opportunity to engage in discussions, ask questions, and learn about the creative process behind crafting stories. This not only sparked their curiosity but also provided them (students) with valuable guidance and inspiration towards their own literary endeavors.

As part of the event, the author of ‘Tanofia’ generously donated books to the library, ensuring that the students have access to a diverse range of reading materials.

The acting General Secretary of GAW, MLS Michael Agbesi Kelly in a commemoration speech on National Authors Day with school children highlighted the importance of authors but also empowered the young minds by nurturing their love for reading and writing.

The Ghana Association of Writers continues to play a vital role in promoting literacy and supporting the growth of young authors in the country.

Find attached pictures of the event.

