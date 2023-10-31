STU VC calls for more interest in STEM, TVET

31.10.2023 LISTEN

The Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU), Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, is calling for more emphasis on the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to ensure the rapid development of the country.

“Rapid economic development dwells largely on the creation of knowledge through technology education and knowledge transfer. We, therefore, expect that we produce more STEM and TVET graduates across the country to improve the number of people with practical skills in our society, contributing to higher levels of economic development in Ghana,” he emphasised.

Ing. Prof Adinkrah-Appiah was speaking at the 63rd speech and prize-giving day of the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) in Sunyani over the weekend.

The occasion, which was under the theme “Discipline and Academic Excellence: The Pivotal Role of Stakeholders”, was also used to raise funds for the construction of an ultra-modern science laboratory for the school.

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged students of SUSEC to take up courses in technical universities, especially the Sunyani Technical University, upon completion of their WASSCE, saying: “there are many Sciences, Technology, Engineering and TVET programmes at STU, which is just across our common boundary.”

“Just take a walk to STU to obtain admission forms to enroll on the various Engineering, Science and Technology and TVET rich programmes that are available to pursue your university education to the benefit of yourself, your family and Ghana at large,” he added.

Significant contributions

He described SUSEC as one of the best senior high schools in the country as it has paid its dues over the years in contributing immensely to the country’s manpower development, adding that “there is no way one can mention the finest Senior High Schools in Ghana, without mentioning SUSEC.”

Touching on the theme for the day, Ing. Prof Adinkrah-Appiah commended management of SUSEC for placing emphasis on discipline and academic excellence as it inspires some hope for the current and next generation.

“This is for the obvious reason that the students we train today will be in the herm of affairs tomorrow. Thus, we now see Science, General Arts, Business or Geography students standing before us today, but I see Engineers, Technologists, Medical Doctors, Accountants, Entrepreneurs, Members of Parliament and even a president of the Republic of Ghana among these students.

“And that is why, as parents, teachers and managers; we need to give the youth all the opportunity they need to grow and form properly in terms of stature, knowledge, intelligence and character so that when they assume the mantle of leadership, they would not mess up our systems,” he stated.

Character formation

He was of the view that schools are not only intended to help learners gain knowledge, discover their talents, develop skills, grow cognitively, and eventually become useful members of society, but are also meant to equip students with appropriate discipline, values, attitudes and character formation that will enable them to become critical thinkers, innovators, self-reliant and responsible members of society.

The Vice-Chancellor condemned the practice where some students nowadays resort to the use of shortcuts in many areas of their lives.

“These include writing and speaking of colloquial in the various languages, including the official language, English, and even our own local dialects, leading to improper communication that causes massive failures in examinations in our schools.”

He also said: “Other areas of short-cuts in the lives of today’s youth include what I call ‘get-rich-quicker syndrome’, leading many of them into fraudulent ventures, including ‘Sakawa’, which has led most of them into jail and early graves. Some also venture into unbridled smoking, alcoholism, promiscuity and armed robbery. These are all effects of lack of discipline imbibed through the school system due to peer pressure, lack of proper supervision by both parents and teachers and general moral decadence in our society at large.”

The panacea for this is for policymakers, educators, teachers, parents and Government, to show increasing interest in establishing stringent disciplinary protocols, academic excellence measures and management practices that will help institute reforms in the school system, adding that this will instill discipline that improves learner outcomes, character reformation and decency in the products of our school system.

He called on the government and local authorities to invest available national and community resources in the education of our people and asked Old Students to support the infrastructural development of their former schools.