Eastwood Anaba, Duncan Williams ditch National Cathedral Trustee Board over lack of independent auditor

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba have resigned from their positions as Trustees of the National Cathedral project.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo on October 12, the two prominent religious leaders cited government's failure to appoint an independent auditor as they requested.

The respected clergymen have been Trustees since the inception of the project.

Their resignation comes after submitting a resolution in January 2023 calling for "an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral project."

The letter states that an independent auditor was needed “to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge."

"In the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of The National Cathedral shall appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to The National Cathedral,” it added.

The religious leaders assured the President that their action "in no way impugns the vision or intent of The National Cathedral but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while garnering and maintaining public trust and support."