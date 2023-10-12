GJA mourns with J.A Kufuor over wife demise

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) joined several organizations, Ghanaians, and well-wishers to mark the one-week observance of the late former First Lady Theresa Kufour.

The GJA delegation was headed by Albert Dwumfour, the organization’s president. In addition to the national executive, senior media professionals accompanied him.

Mr. Dwumfour, in his address to the media, lauded former President Kufour’s monumental efforts to expand the boundaries of press freedom and emphasized the significance of repaying him with affection and sympathy during his bereavement.

As per his assertion, the GJA will furnish the former president with every essential assistance as he makes arrangements to bid his wife farewell.

Meanwhile, Mrs Theresa Kufuor will be given a state funeral on November 16, 2023.

This was announced by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

Speaking at a meeting with the family of the late former first lady, President Akufo-Addo noted that Mrs Theresa Kufour deserved to be given all the respect of the state and, therefore a state burial.

The Later Former First Lady was pronounced dead on Sunday, October 1, 2023, following an extended period of illness.

Theresa Kufuor (born 25 October 1935) was the wife of John Agyekum Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, and former First Lady of Ghana. She was a retired nurse and midwife.

Mrs Kufuor started her education at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana. She later went to London, where she was educated as a Registered General Nurse, in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing, Edinburgh, Scotland.

After further study at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital, London, she qualified as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.

Theresa married John Kufuor when he was at age 23 after they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961. They got married in 1962. She is a mother of five and a grandmother of eight. She was a devout Roman Catholic.

Despite being the first lady of Ghana for eight years between 2001 and 2009, she managed to maintain a low profile in the political arena.

In 2007 she pushed for policy changes in the Government’s white paper on Educational Reforms towards the implementation of UNESCO’s Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) program for kindergarten children.

She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organization operating in Ghana and Canada that supports work in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission.