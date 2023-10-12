Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, a senior lecturer at the Central University, has criticized the performance of some government appointees and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take action and replace them.

During an interview on NEAT FM's 'Ghana Montie' morning show, Dr. Otchere Ankrah expressed his surprise that the President has not reshuffled his cabinet despite what he described as abysmal performances by certain ministers.

Dr. Otchere Ankrah specifically mentioned the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, as appointees who should have been fired long ago.

He stated, “He [Ken Ofori-Atta] should have been replaced long ago by the President.

“The Roads Minister (Kwesi Amoako Atta) shouldn’t be at post by now,” he added.

He emphasised the need for swift action to address the underperformance of this current administration.