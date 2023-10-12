SCEF celebrates International Day of Girls with training and sanitary pads donation

The Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) on October 11, 2023, organized a training in menstrual health and personal hygiene as part of activities to mark the International Day of the Girl Child at its premises in Jamestown-Accra.

Mora Holloman, Team Lead of Red Love Foundation, took the participating girls through training on the effective use of sanitary pads, to avoid any form of embarrassment during that time of the month.

She also demonstrated how they can properly dispose of the used sanitary pads to improve hygienic conditions around them. “Disposing of your used pads in the toilet is a big no, as this can clog the toilet, creating another new problem”.

She also implored the girls to ensure that, they maintain good hygiene during that time of the month to avoid infections.

Actress and entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene trained the girls on proper menstrual care and personal hygiene. She encouraged them to take regular baths, at least twice a day, and keep their hair short.

She also entreated them to keep their fingernails neatly trimmed to avoid harboring germs. “You do not have to spend so much money to smell good, as young girls try as much as possible to use limes before bathing, always comb your hair, and brush your teeth at least twice daily to keep good oral hygiene. By doing this, you boost your confidence and enhance your wellbeing”.

According to SCEF Advocate, Ophelia Allotey, the intervention is timely and needful looking at the fact that, although about half of the world’s population menstruates, some 500 million people have been left without access to menstrual hygiene products, leading to period poverty.

She added that most schoolgirls miss school for days when they have their periods, which is a very worrying situation and a violation of their human rights. “We want to continue with this campaign and provide these girls with sanitary pads for the next quarter to keep them in class throughout this academic year”.

She called on corporate Ghana and benevolent individuals to join the campaign to safeguard the health and wellbeing of girls, so they can thrive and achieve their full potential.

The training was crowned with a donation of sanitary pads to all participants, sponsored by the Red Love Foundation.

The girls could not hide their excitement, as they inquired immediately about the date for the next engagement. They shared some lessons learned and expressed their gratitude to the organizers and look forward to the November edition.

Daly Foods Limited sponsored the girls with some boxes of Boss Baker for refreshments. The event was graced by the Executive Director of SCEF, Paul Semeh, Bismark Wuordui, Project Officer for Rescue, Godfred Ahlijah, Project Officer Reintegration among other staff of SCEF.