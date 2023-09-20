ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.09.2023 Headlines

‘Occupy Julorbi House’ protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores police injunction

Occupy Julorbi House protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores police injunction
20.09.2023 LISTEN

The planned protest by pressure group Democracy Hub is set to proceed as planned Thursday, September 21 despite an injunction filed by the Ghana Police Service.

In a strongly-worded press statement, Democracy Hub said it has not been officially served with any application by the police regarding the protest.

The group's convenor accused the police of "desperate and likely partisan attempts" to disrupt the "peaceful and democratic mobilization" for the #OccupyJulorBiHouse picket through "ruse and misinformation".

"Our attention has been drawn to a last-minute press statement released by the Ghana Police Service claiming that they have filed an application to prohibit the lawful exercise of our rights to demonstrate.

“We wish to put it on record that the Ghana Police Service has not served us with any application; and we are unaware of what exactly the police application is about," read a portion of the press statement.

Democracy Hub stressed that the protest planned from 6:30am tomorrow at the 37 Trotro station to march to Jubilee House will "proceed as planned", citing the legal position that merely filing an application does not prevent the exercise of constitutional rights.

Earlier, the police had "advised the public not to take part" in the protest and "urged the organizers to respect due process".

920202362647-j4eq276ggb-61ecafd8-822c-484e-bdab-342bba80940b.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Occupy Julorbi House protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores police injunction ‘Occupy Julorbi House’ protest comes off as planned – Democracy Hub ignores poli...

2 hours ago

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng You won’t exist without business community; stop intimidating traders – GUTA tel...

2 hours ago

COP George Alex Mensah rtd NPP has the men, the capabilities to break the 8 – Retired COP George Alex Mensa...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Africa Akufo-Addo calls for international support to fight coups and terrorism in Afric...

2 hours ago

Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument Kofi Buah blames DCE for viral video of two officials in heated argument

2 hours ago

Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West Heavy downpour cuts off six communities in Sene West

2 hours ago

Abena Dapaahs case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail Abena Dapaah’s case: Four accused persons unable to execute bail 

3 hours ago

Tidal invasion: Over 200 houses destroyed at Ekon in Cape Coast Tidal invasion: Over 200 houses destroyed at Ekon in Cape Coast

3 hours ago

Aflao border main gate temporary closed for security screening - GIS Aflao border main gate temporary closed for security screening - GIS

Just in....
body-container-line