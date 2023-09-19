ModernGhana logo
WAEC extends 2023 NOV/DEC registration deadline to September 29

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has extended the closing date for registration of private candidates for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement, WAEC announced that the new deadline for registration is Friday, September 29.

The statement from WAEC reads "The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public that the closing date for registration of candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates, 2023 has been extended to Friday, 29th September, 2023."

The extension of the registration period comes as a relief to prospective private candidates who may need more time to complete their registration for the upcoming WASSCE exams.

It provides a window of opportunity for those who have not been able to meet the earlier deadline.

The exams are scheduled to be held between November and December 2023.

It provides an opportunity for candidates who performed poorly in the May/June WASSCE diet to retake the examination.

