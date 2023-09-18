Talk to Earth via X – Elon Musk woos business owners

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly Twitter, is actively courting business owners and entrepreneurs to the microblogging platform.

In a Sunday, September 17 tweet, Mr. Musk highlighted the potential widespread reach that content on Twitter can achieve.

Musk tweeted a quote directly addressing "those considering putting their work on the Twitter platform."

The Tesla CEO pointed to the viewership numbers of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator who now posts videos of his show on Twitter after leaving a mainstream news network.

"For those considering putting their work on the Twitter platform, consider that Tucker Carlson's show when he was on TV, had single digit million viewers," Musk wrote.

He added, "Views for his episodes on Twitter now exceed the population of the United States."

This suggests Carlson is getting over 330 million views per episode posted on Twitter, far surpassing his previous audience on cable television.

Elon Musk introduces "Talk to Earth via Twitter!" — an invitation for more businesses and creators to utilize Twitter as a distribution platform.