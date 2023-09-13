ModernGhana logo
HepaGuard Project: Afenyo-Markin commits Ghc1million to help fight hepatitis B

Deputy Majority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo MarkinDeputy Majority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markin
Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin has committed Ghc1,000,000 to support Mumbies Foundation, a health non-governmental organisation to help deal with the menace of hepatitis B in the area.

In a press release by Mumbies Foundation and signed by its Project Manager, Israel Adorbley, the initiative, HepaGuard Project is aimed at protecting liver health, raising awareness, and making a lasting impact in the Effutu Municipality and beyond.

The release also emphasised that the initiative is solely financed by the lawmaker who doubles as Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament as his contribution to the well-being of all Ghanaians, especially those in Effutu and its environs.

"Hepatitis B, a silent epidemic affecting communities in Ghana and worldwide including the Effutu Municipality. The HepaGuard Project is set to change that. It is more than a campaign; it is a movement toward better health and brighter futures, driven by the vision and support of Hon Alex Afenyo Markin," the statement added.

It stresses that the MP has been instrumental and a great financial pivot to the Mumbies Foundation in his collaboration on many occasions to spread the education and screening of hepatitis B within the municipality since its formation.

Meanwhile, Hon. Afenyo Markin read in Parliament the need to include hepatitis B in the National Health Insurance Scheme to help the less privileged in our society afford treatment which is expensive.

The MP held a stakeholders engagement meeting at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral at Winneba Taxi Rank on Tuesday, September 12.

He briefed members on the need for him to commit the amount to fund the screening and vaccination for the people, especially the youth - all in effort to bring healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the people.

Hon. Afenyo Markin also informed them about Effutu hosting this year's ECOWAS Parliament again in the coming days and called for collaborative support to make it a success even more than the previous one.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

