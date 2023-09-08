Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; University of Ghana father secretly buries baby

08.09.2023 LISTEN

The Police in Berekum-Koraso in the Bono Region are investigating the murder of a 4-month-old baby.

Reports indicate that the suspects are the father of the baby and a fetish priest.

Information gathered indicates that the fetish priest was contracted by the father to kill the baby boy who was autistic.

The fetish priest after charging GHS800 went to Berekum on Monday, September 5, in the evening around 7 pm to execute the task by suffocating the autistic four-month-old baby.

The father of the murdered baby is a level 200 student at the University of Ghana and goes by the name Dj Poli.

After the fetish priest hired from Drobo-Yamiensa carried out the task, the father of the baby is reported to have secretly buried the baby at Nsapor cemetery on Monday night.

Some residents after learning of what had transpired fumed and marched to report the matter to the Berekum Divisional Police headquarters.

The matter has been taken up and is now under investigation.