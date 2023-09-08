Queen mother encourage traditional authorities to initiate self-help projects to supplement government's effort to improve infrastructure development

08.09.2023 LISTEN

The Sanaahemaa of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Ama Ansafoa II has encouraged Traditional Authorities across the country to initiate more self-help projects in their communities to supplement government's effort to improve infrastructure development in the area.

"We cannot always wait for the Central Government through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to provide the needed social amenities for our people.

"Nananom as custodian of the lands knows what their people need to improve quality standards of living. This can be done through stakeholder consultations with the citizenry.

"I would therefore like to make a passionate appeal to Nananom to consider initiating more Self-help projects which would be beneficial to their people," he stated.

Nana Ama Ansafoa II who is also the Benkumhemaa of Gomoa Darhom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region said this in an interview with newsmen at Gomoa Dahom as part of activities to observe the annual Eguantodo (Yam festival) last Tuesday.

She commened Chief of Gomoa Darhom, Nana Kwa Prah VII and his Queen Mother Nana Adjoa Esirifua Oye III for initiating self-help projects for the community adding that it would go a long way to improve the lives of the people.

According to her, Gomoa Darhom needs to get what it takes to make a meaningful life but cannot always wait for goverment alone to provide everything needed in the community.

"I will continue to support every self-help project initiated by Nananom to boost the local economy of Gomoa Darhom and its surrounding communities. We are currently constructing a modern community center to boost social activities like funerals, fundraising and other programs like weddings, graduation, and talent hunts among others.

"We therefore appeal to citizens of Gomoa Darhom both home and abroad, churches, Civil Society groups, Non-Govermental Organizations (NGOs), philanthropist and individuals to come and contribute their quota towards the early completion of the aforementioned project," he stated.

On the fallen standard of education in the Gomoa Central District especially Gomoa Darhom, Nana Ama Ansafoa II noted that she would provide the necessary support to improve academic standards.

"About two years ago, I brought a team from the United States of America to organize series of training workshops for teachers in the Gomoa Central District as a means of improving quality education for our children.

"It was meant to enhance effective teaching and learning coupled with effective monitoring and supervision by the Gomoa Central Directorate of the Ghana Education Sevice.

"The major challenge is that some parents don't seem to understand the essence of investing in their children's education. They only send them to school because others are doing so.

"I want to encourage every parent to make their children's education a priority to cushion them in the near future when they become weak and unable to feed themselves or their families because education holds the key to poverty eradication," Nana Ansafoah noted.

The Queenmother of Gomoa Darhom, Nana Adjoa Esirifua Oye III lauded the USA-based Sanaahemaa for her support towards human and infrastructure development in the community.

She disclosed that through the instrumentality of the Sanaahenemaa who doubles as the Benkumhenemaa of Gomoa Darhom, school drop-out associated with teenage pregnancy has reduced drastically.