ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GHS49.5 million lost through cyber fraud from January to June this year – Cyber Security Authority reveals

Social News Cyber Security Authority Director-General, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Cyber Security Authority Director-General, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) on Sunday, September 3, launched the 2023 National Cyber Security Awareness Month at the Ministry of Information in Accra.

At the launch, the Director-General of the Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako disclosed that GHS49.5 million was lost through cyber fraud between January and June this year.

Explaining that the losses were recorded from cases reported to the Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako noted that the sum would be higher if figures from other agencies on the joint cyber security committee including the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are collated.

“…In terms of losses yes we have. Even though what I’m going to share with you will be a fraction because of the earlier problem.

“From January to June of this year, in terms of financial losses, we estimate about GHS49.5 million as direct financial losses. That is again just a fraction based on the report received by the authority and I don’t think this will be possibly above 20% of the direct financial losses,” Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako said.

Stressing the rising issues of cybercrime, the Director General of the Cyber Security Authority called on all stakeholders to join this year’s celebration of National Cyber Security Awareness Month.

He said while government is doing its part to combat cybercrime through awareness creation, various institutions must also do the same to spread the word.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako further admonished individuals to take charge and adopt a culture of safe practices at all times when using the internet to embark on any activity online.

Ghana started National Cyber Security Awareness Month in 2017 with the establishment of the National Cyber Security Week which subsequently evolved into a month-long event under the auspices of the then National Cyber Security Secretariat.

This year, the Authority will make the celebration in October on the theme; ‘Promoting a Culture of Digital Safety’.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kumasi: Missing woman body dumped in bush at Kotwi New Site
04.09.2023 | Social News
Attorney General assures Menzgold customers
04.09.2023 | Social News
Ottawa: Shooting outside wedding venue leaves 2 dead and 6 injured
04.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

General Brice Oligui Nguema, right, headed the coup last Wednesday that toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba. By - AFPFile Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president

1 hour ago

Bleaching has become endemic among the young ones, it must stop — Bono Minister tells WASSCE candidates Bleaching has become endemic among the young ones, it must stop — Bono Minister ...

1 hour ago

Security personnel left Jubilee House due to disciplinary reasons — Eugene Arhin debunks unfair treatment claims Security personnel left Jubilee House due to disciplinary reasons — Eugene Arhin...

1 hour ago

Cyber Security Authority Director-General, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako GHS49.5 million lost through cyber fraud from January to June this year – Cyber ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia seeks Otumfuos blessings to win November 4 primaries Bawumia seeks Otumfuo’s blessings to win November 4 primaries

2 hours ago

Mr Paul Boateng Blame Akufo-Addo and ECOWAS leaders for coups in West Africa — Mr Paul Boateng

2 hours ago

Traffic diverted on Flowerpot-East Legon motorway stretch due to Interchange bridge construction – Ministry of Roads Traffic diverted on Flowerpot-East Legon motorway stretch due to Interchange bri...

2 hours ago

GBA, Christian Council are the parents of hypocrisy – Prof. Ransford Gyampo GBA, Christian Council are the parents of hypocrisy – Prof. Ransford Gyampo

2 hours ago

Committee probing IGP leaked tape to continue sitting today Committee probing IGP leaked tape to continue sitting today

2 hours ago

Article 71 an archaic provision that needs to be expunged — IEA's Kwakye Article 71 an archaic provision that needs to be expunged — IEA's Kwakye

Just in....
body-container-line