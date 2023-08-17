ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.08.2023 Social News

We’ll continue to stay home until govt implements NLC directive – CETAG insist

Well continue to stay home until govt implements NLC directive – CETAG insist
17.08.2023 LISTEN

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) says it will not call off its strike until its agreed-upon terms of the conditions of service are implemented by government.

CETAG initiated the strike on August 1, citing the government's failure to honour the NLC's Arbitral Award Orders and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Monday directed the government to immediately implement the agreed-upon terms of the conditions of service with the Association as the prolonged strike continues to disrupt the education sector.

Government is yet to comment on the NLC’s directive and implementation roadmap.

But the national president of the Association, Prince Obeng Himah in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM said the only thing that will get them to return to the lecture halls is assurance that they will be paid at the end of the month.

“We expect the government to as soon as possible implement our condition of service and no evidence will be stronger than seeing a validation that will guarantee us that we are going to get paid at the end of the month and if we can see that we have been validated to be paid the all-year-round compensation that we asked for, if there is that assurance that our members are going to get the fifteen days leave, if there is that assurance, there are concrete steps being taken to show how the staff audit report is going to be implemented, then we will gladly go back to the lecture halls.”

Mr. Himah further commended the NLC’s directive calling it a win for the rule of law.

“I must say that what happened on Wednesday is a victory for the rule of law, and it seeks to validate our position that the National Labour Commission must always exist to protect the labour interest of both employers and employees and I commend them for the statement that they have made, and we are going to stay home and wait for government to come out with a complete thing, and then we move forward.”

—citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t committed to implementing child rights protection policies — Gender Minister
17.08.2023 | Social News
I’m scandalised NDC is protesting over 10% gaming tax – Pius Hadzide
17.08.2023 | Social News
Man allegedly pees for over 8 minutes straight to set new world record
17.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Lawyer Kow Essuman and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Ignorant critics of Agyapa deal now silent after ECOWAS Court’s verdict — Akufo-...

37 minutes ago

Spokesperson for National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu Dialogue best approach for Niger crisis, not violence — National Chief Imam's Sp...

54 minutes ago

Vulnerable Nigeriens could bear brunt of ECOWAS intervention — Chief Imam's Spokesperson Vulnerable Nigeriens could bear brunt of ECOWAS intervention — Chief Imam's Spok...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa BoG new headoffice cost mysteriously shoots up over 200% to US$250M from initial...

1 hour ago

BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addisonleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa BoG breached procurement, restricted tendering in selecting contractors for new ...

2 hours ago

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba compared Kyiv's push to bolster ties with African governments to a diplomatic 'counteroffensive' against Russia. By ROMAN PILIPEY AFP Ukraine vows long fight to counter Russia's 'grip' on Africa

2 hours ago

Forces affiliated with the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity GNU deploy following two days of deadly clashes between two rival groups in Libya's capital. By Mahmud TURKIA AFP Libyan militia leader freed after deadly clashes

2 hours ago

Im scandalised NDC is protesting over 10 gaming tax – Pius Hadzide I’m scandalised NDC is protesting over 10% gaming tax – Pius Hadzide

2 hours ago

Well continue to stay home until govt implements NLC directive – CETAG insist We’ll continue to stay home until govt implements NLC directive – CETAG insist

2 hours ago

10 betting tax: We dont want to build a country of gamblers – NYA CEO defends govt 10% betting tax: We don’t want to build a country of gamblers – NYA CEO defends ...

Just in....
body-container-line